Rockwood Police Arrest Man for Illegal Drug Activity Wednesday

Rockwood Police arrested a man Wednesday for illegal drug activity. The man identified by Roane jail records was Roger Dale Grant Jr. He was arrested at a residence on Hewitt St, on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held on bonds totaling $23,000.00 and is scheduled to appear on the charges before Judge Stevens on October 26th.
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|170
|Height
|5 09
|Admit Date
|10-20-2021
|Admit Time
|11:46 AM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance
|10-20-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|10-26-2021
|$12,500.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess
|10-20-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|10-26-2021
|$7,500.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
|10-20-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|10-26-2021
|$500.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence( Vandalism)
|10-20-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|10-26-2021
|$2,500.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|After Trial Mittimus
|10-21-2021
|Roane
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|After Trial Mittimus
|10-21-2021
|Roane
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400