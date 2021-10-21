Rockwood Police Arrest Man for Illegal Drug Activity Wednesday

Brad Jones

Rockwood Police arrested a man Wednesday for illegal drug activity. The man identified by Roane jail records was Roger Dale Grant Jr. He was arrested at a residence on Hewitt St, on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held on bonds totaling $23,000.00 and is scheduled to appear on the charges before Judge Stevens on October 26th.

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBRO
Weight170
Height5 09
Admit Date10-20-2021
Admit Time11:46 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance10-20-2021General Sessions Stevens10-26-2021$12,500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess10-20-2021General Sessions Stevens10-26-2021$7,500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia10-20-2021General Sessions Stevens10-26-2021$500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence( Vandalism)10-20-2021General Sessions Stevens10-26-2021$2,500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
After Trial Mittimus10-21-2021    RoaneROCKWOOD – TN0730400
After Trial Mittimus10-21-2021    RoaneROCKWOOD – TN0730400

