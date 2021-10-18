Robert Lynn Ladd, Kingston

Robert Lynn Ladd age 57 of Kingston, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at his home. Lynn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Lynn was a graduate of Roane County High School, Class of 1982, and a graduate of East Tennessee State University, Class of 1989. He was a former teacher and football coach at Roane County High School.

Lynn was preceded in death by his grandparents: Tom and Norma Luffman, and Lillie and Robert Ladd; Uncle Tommy Luffman

Lynn is survived by

Parents Judy and B.R. Ladd of Kingston, Tennessee

Sister Beth Ladd of Kingston, Tennessee

Aunts Loetta Ladd of Kingston, Tennessee

Pat Gamroth of Harriman, Tennessee

Carolyn Armour of Kingston, Tennessee

Cousin Leanne Sheppard of Oakdale, Tennessee

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Lynn’s Memory to Family Promise of Roane County.org. P.O. Box 605 Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ladd Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

