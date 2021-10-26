Robert Lee “Chip” Clark Jr, 41

Mr. Robert Lee “Chip” Clark Jr., age 41, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born October 20, 1980, to Robert Lee Clark Sr. and Margaret “Annie” Howard Clark. He worked as a self-employed contractor, completing all kinds of tasks for anyone that he could help. He loved his family dearly and would write music beats for each of them to enjoy on several occasions. He was outgoing and loved computers and music to the fullest. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and “Annie” Clark; uncle: Jimmy Hutcheson. He is survived by:

Children: Benjamin Clark and Katiyana “Katie Bug” Clark of Jamestown, TN

Brother: Ben Clark of Madisonville, TN

Aunt: Betty Thibault of Lenoir City, TN

Margaret Hutcheson of Kingston, TN

Judy (Perry) McIntosh of Knoxville, TN

Uncle: Jim Clark of Knoxville, TN

Sister: Christy Snow & Family of Rockwood, TN

Cousins: Jennifer (Jeremy) Iles of Grandview, TN

Brandy Grindle of Kingston, TN

Step-sister: Erin Brady of Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Robert Lee “Chip” Clark Jr. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robert Clark Jr.

