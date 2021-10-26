Robert Lee “Chip” Clark Jr, 41

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Mr. Robert Lee “Chip” Clark Jr., age 41, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born October 20, 1980, to Robert Lee Clark Sr. and Margaret “Annie” Howard Clark. He worked as a self-employed contractor, completing all kinds of tasks for anyone that he could help. He loved his family dearly and would write music beats for each of them to enjoy on several occasions. He was outgoing and loved computers and music to the fullest. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and “Annie” Clark; uncle: Jimmy Hutcheson. He is survived by:

Children: Benjamin Clark and Katiyana “Katie Bug” Clark                of Jamestown, TN

Brother: Ben Clark                                                                            of Madisonville, TN

Aunt: Betty Thibault                                                                          of Lenoir City, TN
Margaret Hutcheson                                                                of Kingston, TN

Judy (Perry) McIntosh                                                             of Knoxville, TN

Uncle: Jim Clark                                                                               of Knoxville, TN

Sister: Christy Snow & Family                                                          of Rockwood, TN

Cousins: Jennifer (Jeremy) Iles                                                          of Grandview, TN

Brandy Grindle                                                                    of Kingston, TN

Step-sister: Erin Brady                                                                      of Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Robert Lee “Chip” Clark Jr. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robert Clark Jr.

About News Department

Check Also

James Patrick Glasgow, Sunbright

James Patrick Glasgow passed away October 25, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: