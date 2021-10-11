Robert Gary Nance, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Gary Nance, age 57 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 8th, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on May 1st, 1964, in Rockwood, TN. He worked as a Dispatcher for Harrison Ready Mix & Construction for a number of years. He was a hard and reliable worker, working 7 days a week and rarely taking a vacation. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Edward Nance & Virginia Sue Nance; Sister: Diane Wolfe. He is survived by:
Wife: Arlene Nance
Sons: Chris (Rebecca), Robert Jr. (Amy), and Eric
Grandchildren: Keyton, Kaylei, Mason, Kyler, Kaleb, Paisley, Kinzlee, and Grayson
Brothers: Eddie, Jeff, Greg, Mike, and Terry
Sisters: Susie, Jane, and Jennifer
And several other extended family members and friends
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robert Gary Nance.