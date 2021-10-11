Robert Gary Nance, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Gary Nance, age 57 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 8th, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on May 1st, 1964, in Rockwood, TN. He worked as a Dispatcher for Harrison Ready Mix & Construction for a number of years. He was a hard and reliable worker, working 7 days a week and rarely taking a vacation. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Edward Nance & Virginia Sue Nance; Sister: Diane Wolfe. He is survived by:

Wife: Arlene Nance

Sons: Chris (Rebecca), Robert Jr. (Amy), and Eric

Grandchildren: Keyton, Kaylei, Mason, Kyler, Kaleb, Paisley, Kinzlee, and Grayson

Brothers: Eddie, Jeff, Greg, Mike, and Terry

Sisters: Susie, Jane, and Jennifer

And several other extended family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robert Gary Nance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

