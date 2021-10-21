Robert “Bryan” Sanderson, Sevierville

Robert “Bryan” Sanderson, age 75, of Sevierville, TN. passed away October 19, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Bryan was born in Harriman, TN to Garnet and Edna Sanderson on August 27, 1946. Bryan spent his early years in Gobey, TN.

Bryan is of the Baptist faith and spent his formible years with his family at the First Baptist Church in Wartburg. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams play on TV. Family was very important to him, and he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Bryan is a Veteran and spent 18 years in the United States Army from 1964 to 1982. He spent 2 years of that tenure overseas in Germany and also served on the staff of a Lt. Colonel at the Pentagon.

He had a varied work history, including retail, marketing positions, employment at Brushy Mountain Prison, and as a delivery driver.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Garnet & Edna Sanderson, and infant son, Robert Sanderson.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joan Sanderson; Joans daughter, Leelan Whaley; former spouse Rena Sanderson; daughter, Tara Lynn Sanderson; son, David Mitchel Sanderson; grandchildren, Ashley Morgan Wilson and Vegas Whaley; brother, David (Betty) Sanderson; niece, Amy Marie Simpson; nephew, Kevin James Sanderson and a host of extended family and friends.

The family is honoring Bryans wishes to be cremated. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

“Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter difference, and no matter the issue” By Byron Pulsifier

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Bryan Sanderson.

