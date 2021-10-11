Robbie Lee Fox Thomas, 97

Robbie Lee Fox Thomas, age 97, passed away at Roane Medical Center on October 7th, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends after complications from Covid-19. She loved to read her quarterlys, work with her flowers, especially roses. She also worked several jobs in her life, such as the Peggy Ann Truck Stop, Lay’s 5&10 store, and she retired from Walmart in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Dan and Maude Fox; Husband: Clyde Thomas; Daughter: Lisa “Missy” Thomas; Granddaughter: Kayla Watson; Sisters: Lucille Fox, Ruth Fox Hawn; Son-in-laws: Harold “Bill” Wyrick, and Rolland Eaton. She is survived by:

Daughters: Linda Eaton

Donna Wyrick

Sister: Dorothy J. Fox

Grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Lloyd, Cheryl Taylor, Lisa Chancey, Jackie Wyrick

Great Grandchildren: Austin Lloyd, Brayleigh Buckner, Abby Watson, Kyleigh Watson, Jaycee Watson, and Kaylen McClure

Nephew: Tim Hawn

Nieces: Sherree Broyles, Patricia Smith

Special Family Friends: John Booth and Wes Stooksbury

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Rev. Charles Milligan and Dr. David Lord officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. The graveside service for her daughter, Lisa “Missy” Thomas, will follow immediately after, going to Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robbie Lee Fox Thomas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

