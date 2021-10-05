Rob Frazier Jr, 38

Rob Frazier, Jr., age 38, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Rob was a 2001 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and worked at Dean’s Restaurant. He loved his family, friends, movies, and music. He was very talented musically, playing multiple instruments including bass and rhythm guitar.

Rob is survived by mother, Martha Frazier; brother, Tony Miller; sister, Kiesha McCormick and husband, Tim; nieces and nephews, Mikhaila, Gabrielle, Lexi, Lil’ Tony, Briaunna, Nicholas, and Weslyn; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rob’s memory to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 10 am Friday, October 8, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rob please visit our Tribute Store.

