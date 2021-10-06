Roane Inmate Taken to Hospital for Evaluation Following Threats to Harm Himself

A Roane County Ambulance was sent to The Roane Detention Facility Tuesday evening after an inmate needed medical attention. According to Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton via text upon our request for information, said the male inmate, not named, was taken to the hospital for evaluation following threats to harm himself. He said he was checked out and returned back to the jail.
Tags evaluation inmate medical Roane County Roane County Jail Roane County Sheriff self-harm threats
Check Also
JENNY PARTON PLEADS GUILTY IN ROANE COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT ON OCTOBER 5TH TO THE MURDER OF HER BOYFRIEND, ROBERT ROSADO
Jenny Michelle Parton On March 15, 2019, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to …