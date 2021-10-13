ROANE COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY – OCTOBER 30th

WHERE: Recycling Center 215 White Pine Road, Harriman 37748

WHEN:  Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

This one-day event is a FREE and SAFE way to rid your home of household hazardous materials.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE INCLUDES

FROM THE WORKBENCHFROM THE GARAGEFROM THE HOUSEFROM THE YARD
DegreaserAntifreezeArt/ Craft suppliesFertilizer
Paint thinnerGasolineMoth ballsNo – pest strips
Stain removerBrake FluidFloor cleanersRodent Killer
Fluorescent bulbsEngine degreaserRechargeable batteriesHerbicides
SealantCarburetor cleanerDrain cleanersPool chemicals
Wood StripperKerosenePhoto chemicalsMuriatic acids
Solvent Chemistry setsPesticides
Rust/Wood preservative Metal/ Furniture polishInsect spray

Help keep Roane County clean and safe by properly disposing of your household hazardous waste. You are probably thinking you don’t have any hazardous materials in your house. Surprisingly, many household items are flammable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic and should not be thrown into the garbage. This is a great opportunity for you to make a difference by safely disposing of these materials. You are protecting the environment and others from being harmed.

Only households are able to participate.

Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e., wastes from non – household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) is acceptable by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Please do not bring any medical/ infectious waste except needles and sharps in puncture- proof containers, explosives, radioactive materials (including smoke detectors), or any empty containers. 

*Alkaline batteries no longer contain mercury and therefore can be thrown away in the trash.

PAINT IS ACCEPTED ON TUESDAYS AT THE POST OAK CONVENIENCE CENTER LOCATED AT: 123 POST OAK VALLEY ROAD IN ROCKWOOD.

Please call the Roane County Recycling Center at 865-590-7779 for more information.

Sponsored by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

