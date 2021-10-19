Roane County Commissioners Pass Resolution Helping Schools and Lower Taxes

The Roane County Commission, after an amendment to the original resolution, earmarked or set aside an estimated 13 cents of the property tax rate, that will come off of the counties debt service next year in June, was passed last night at the commission meeting. The amendment by county commissioner Shannon Hester asked that 6 cents of the 13 cents, be set aside for the school board to use for a school consolidation project, and the other 7 cents be given back to the taxpayers in the form of a tax decrease. The motion passed unanimously. There were 11 commissioners present of the 15 on the Commission. If the resolution that was passed stands next year, it would be the first time in 25 years, that the Roane County property tax rate would go down foreseeing no further debts to the county. The original motion placed on the agenda, came as a request from The Roane School Board asking that the entire 13 cents be set aside for their plan.

In a recent joint work session between School Board and County Commissioners discussing the new school renovation plan, it was determined that it would cost about 44 cents of a tax increase to construct two new high schools in the county, one to Completely tear down the current Roane County High School in Kingston, and building a new facility combining both Rockwood and Harriman High Schools.

