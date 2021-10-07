ROANE ALLIANCE REQUESTS PROPOSALS FOR A NEW MARKETING STRATEGY

ROANE COUNTY, TN – The Roane Alliance is looking to do business with a marketing firm to identify, create and implement a campaign targeting industries and businesses that complement Roane County’s strengths and assets.

“What types of businesses and industries could a new targeted marketing campaign bring to Roane County?” asked Roane Alliance Vice President of Marketing Kaley Hill. “We have an idea, but we also expect to learn about others, like we did when we created the niche tourism campaign Relax in Roane to target retirees in key markets identified across the country. We feel we can be as successful by creating an economic development campaign to target specific types of industry and business.”

The Request for Proposal (RFP) is now open for interested firms to submit. Firms with experience in marketing, social media, production and search engine optimization should consider submitting on or before November 1, 2021 by 1 pm ET.

“I feel Roane is an easy sell to visitors and retirees who enjoy outdoor recreation and those marketing campaigns have been effective,” said President/CEO Pam May. “So why not create a campaign that highlights those same assets and proactively recruits outdoor businesses and industry? That is something we have never really done.”

“And there are additional assets we can highlight – like the Oak Ridge National Laboratory – that already brings prospects,” said Vice President of Economic Development Justin Snow. “By creating a marketing campaign to target those specific types of industry who need and want to be close to the lab, we should be able to recruit more effectively those types of prospects – like vehicle electrification and manufacturing, which is right in line with the state’s new focus.”

The campaign should include a new marketing strategy and creatives, as well as a plan for updating RoaneECD.com to include the new information and designs. In addition, firms will be asked to identify and showcase Roane County’s growth areas and their assets, as well as the education and workforce development opportunities Roane has (or will need) for the target industries and businesses identified.

Visit the Roane Alliance Website at https://www.roaneecd.com/advantages/incentives-grants to see the RFP and related documents. For questions related to this RFP, contact Kaley Hill via email at [email protected].

The Roane Alliance is Roane County’s economic development organization and a cooperation between the Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB), Roane County Visitor’s Bureau (RCVB) and the Roane Chamber. To learn more about the Roane Alliance and Roane County visit RoaneAlliance.org. The Roane Alliance Annual Report, press releases and media kit are also available at RoaneAlliance.org/Publications.

Roane County Workforce Development & Target Market Strategy

Date Issued: October 1, 2021

Deadline for Submission: November 1, 2021 by 1 pm ET

Submissions should be emailed, mailed or delivered on or before deadline to:

Kaley Hill, Vice President of Marketing

The Roane Alliance

1209 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763

[email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

