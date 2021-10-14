Rev. Joe Dewayne Nance, Rocky Top

Rev. Joe Dewayne Nance, age 58, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on October 9th, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles “Scotty” Howard Nance; his mother, Geraldine Williams Nance; and his older brother, Roger Howard Nance.

He is survived by his three children, Joseph Thomas Nance, Meredith Grace Nance, and Makayla Ruth Nance; his older sister, Trudy Nance Johnson, and her husband, James “Jim” Lee Johnson; his older brothers, David Michael Nance and Paul “Pete” Nance, and their wives, Carolyn Nance and Dana Glynn Williams Nance; his sister-in-law, Sharon Procise Nance; and his nieces and nephews, Carlos Scott Johnson, Jason Brandon Johnson, Amy Michelle Nance, Kristi Leanne Nance, and Franklin Elliott Nance.

Joe was born on December 1st, 1962, in Clinton, Tennessee, and grew up in Rocky Top. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Asbury College and later completed his Master of Divinity at Asbury Seminary. He then studied to receive his Business & Law and Construction Management License from the South Carolina Contractor’s Licensing Board. He dedicated the rest of his life to the ministry and his family.

In the years following his graduation from Asbury, Joe served as the pastor of several churches throughout the United States. He spent decades traveling to share the word of God at ministries in many different states and countries, some of which include Cuba, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Israel. He completed multiple construction projects, building and renovating churches and homes for the people whom he loved. As a board member of Evangel Voice Missions, he contributed to the publishing, translation, and distribution of thousands of copies of Reverend Loran W. Helm’s book, A Voice in the Wilderness.

Joe was a wonderful father, son, brother, and minister. He loved so many people and was loved by them as well. He was always helping other people before himself. He had such a big heart, and that was obvious to anyone who knew him. He helped raise his children with care and made it his priority to include them in all of the things that he was passionate about in life. The magnitude of support that he offered them and so many others is hard to put down in so few words.

A memorial service for friends and family is being held at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 15th. The service will be live-streamed for any of his out-of-state and international friends who cannot make it to the service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joe Dewayne Nance, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

