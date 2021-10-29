Region 2-2A Comes Down to the Wire

Yet another local race is coming down to the wire and that is Region 2 in Class 2A.

Right now Oneida is in first place, but is finished playing Region games. Rockwood plays York and Monterey plays Wartburg this Friday. Assuming they both win their games, then we have a 3-way tie for first place.

Oneida, Monterey, Rockwood would all have a 3-1 record and each would have beat the other. Rockwood defeated Oneida, but lost to Monterey, Oneida defeated Monterey. So you then would go to overall wins.

If you recall last week, Rockwood played a Monday night game with Oakdale to make up for the lost game they had with Cloudland due to COVID. Keep this in mind as it becomes very important in the scenarios.

So let’s take a look at the current standings before we go through all the scenarios.

Region 2OverallRegion Opponents
TeamWLOffDefWLOff.Def.Defeated, To Play
Oneida31614772154118Monterey, Wartburg Central, York Institute,
Monterey21764054221131Rockwood, York Institute, Wartburg Central
Rockwood21946263318160Oneida, Wartburg Central, York Institute
York Institute12654136138195Wartburg Central, Rockwood
Wartburg Central0361122682257Monterey

Now we’ll talk about what happens to whom with ties.

  1. Rockwood beats York, and Monterey beats Wartburg, then we have a 3-way tie. So you would then go to the Overall Records of each team.
  2. If Oneida wins against Coalfield, they will have 8 wins on the season and be the 1-seed. Monterey then would have beat Rockwood head-to-head and so Rockwood would be the 3 seed.
  3. If Oneida were to lose to Coalfield and Rockwood wins, then Rockwood would be the 1-seed, Oneida 2, Monterey 3.

