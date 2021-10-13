Rebecca Ann Brooks (Purkey), Heiskell

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Rebecca Ann Brooks (Purkey), age 66  of Heiskell, TN, was born on August 14, 1955, passed away on October 10, 2021. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded by her parents Don and Olivia Purkey and brother Jeffery Purkey.

She is survived by her husband Gary Brooks;  children Danyelle (Mike) Bachelder and Jeremy (Lynn) Minton;  brothers Bobby, Charlie, and Michael (Lynn) Purkey;  sisters Penny (Doyle) Crawford and Debbie (Pat) Kilcoyne; Grandchildren Isaiah and Alyssa Minton as well as many nieces and nephews.

Per her request, there will be no services. The family asks for prayers through this difficult time. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Donald Oscar (Duck) Seivers, Clinton

Donald Oscar (Duck) Seivers, age 84, of Clinton, passed away on October 11, 2021, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: