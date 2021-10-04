Ray Wilburn Buck Jr, 69

Mr. Ray Wilburn Buck Jr., age 69, passed away at home with his family, after a short battle with cancer on October 1, 2021. He was born April 26, 1952, in Harriman, TN. Ray was a member of St. Andrews Episcopalian Church in Harriman, He was also a Mason in Roane County, a member of the Scottish Rite Temple and a member of the Roane County Amateur Radio Club. Ray worked for over three decades in the Nuclear Security Field. With most of his time spent with the Department of Energy. He Was also a Reserve Deputy with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years. Ray was an avid gun collector and enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with his wife and four fur babies. He is preceded in death by his Parents: Ray W. and Jimmie Lou Lakin Buck, Brother; David Andrew Buck and his Maternal and Paternal Grand and Great Grand Parents.

He is survived by:

Wife: Donna Marie Buck

3 Sister-In-Laws: Gina Acosta, Angela Morgan, And Patricia Talbert

Stepson from 1st Marriage: Jason (Melissa) Byrum

As well as 6 nephews, a niece and several great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends that he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 am-11 am in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will start directly after at 11 am with internment to follow in The Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Bro. Nathan Wray will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ray Wilburn Buck Jr.

