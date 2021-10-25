Randall “Bubba” Dockery, 32

Randall “Bubba” Dockery

Born March 15, 1989, and passed on October 20, 2021, at the age of 32.

Randall was a career long haul truck driver, with his home base in Clinton, Tn. He had a big blended “family”, as you can tell, and he never met a stranger. When he claimed you as a friend you were treated like family. He would give you the shirt off his back and would have your back, as well.

He had many things he loved, but the love for his children was the biggest. He always wanted his girls to know that he loved them, even though he was not always around. He touched many lives during his short time on this earth. He was a big jokester and full of life, and himself, but he could make you laugh till you cried.

His hobbies included playing his Xbox, listening to music, playing his guitar, and singing, even when he knew he couldn’t, and cookouts or anything that included family and eating.

Bubba’s love for an 18-wheeler was no secret. He loved the open road and all the places and people he has met along the way. He loved the peace and freedom that it gave him and he will be dearly missed as he takes his final ride.

Proceeded in death: His Mother Dorothy Dockery, Father Benjamin Dockery, Grandmothers Pearl Shultz, and Mary Wooten and his Brothers Benji and Eric Dockery.

Survived by: His Loving Daughters Ryleigh Dockery (Meagan), Laykinn Dockery and Sadie Bryant (Ali), Addison (Vanessa)

Siblings: Micki (David) Freeman, Donna (Craig) Hunter, Rhonda (Bobby) Jenkins, Kari (Josh) Zelenka, Haley (Dustin) Ridenour, Erin (AJ) Narcise, Kasey (Chad) Sharp, and Brother Cody. Nieces and Nephews: Katelynn White, Erin Jenkins, Jeremy Jenkins Sr, Morgan (Nate) Bryson, Joe Freeman, Andrew (Christina) Hunter, Heather Tucker. Many Great Nieces and Nephews that he loved dearly. Bio Mother: Wanda (Mike Bochette) Dockery. Aunts and Uncles: Pearlie (Gary) Snyder, Karen (Frank) Lumpkin, and Billy Matthews. Special loved ones Danielle Bunch, Mike (Kim) Haun, Meagan Lane, Ali Green, Jennifer (Eric) Stiegler, Mike (Katrina) Hatfield, Dorothy Dabney, and Cheryl Whitehead.

The visitation for family and friends will be at Hatmaker’s Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5-7 pm, followed by a short service and concluded with Trucker’s Tribute.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall, please visit our floral store.

