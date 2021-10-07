Patsy Meredith, 80

Patsy Meredith went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was 80 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Meredith; parents, Louie and Grace Bell; and brother, Glen Bell. She is survived by sons, Ricky Meredith (fiancé, KK Webster) and Tommy Meredith (wife, Jenny); sister, Sue Johnson; brother, Larry Bell (wife, Pat); sister, Sharon Antrican (husband, Jimmy, and daughter, Susan); granddaughters, Haley Meredith and Catherine Meredith; and several special nieces and nephews.

Patsy worked for the City of Clinton serving as the City Recorder for twenty-five years. She served on the Clinton City Council for eight years and was also a member of the Clinton Utilities Board. Patsy was an active member of First Baptist Church in Clinton. She was a member of the Anderson County Democrat Women’s Club and served as an officer in the club for several years. She participated in many other community and civic groups throughout her life.

Patsy was a devoted wife and mother. Her granddaughters were the light of her life, and her favorite title was Mimi.

Special thanks to caregivers Marci and Anne with Senior Helpers; the staff of The Lantern at Morning Pointe (Clinton); and the staff of The Courtyards Senior Living (Oak Ridge). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church (Christian Service Center), P. O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717, or Alzheimer’s Tennessee ( https://www.alztennessee.org).

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 8, 2021, at Clinton First Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow with Rev. Danny Chisholm officiating. Patsy’s graveside will be 3:00 pm, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

