ORPD investigating deadly crash on Oak Ridge Turnpike; all lanes blocked near Wisconsin Avenue

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2021, at 6 p.m.) – One person has died after a crash at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Wisconsin Avenue.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

All lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike are blocked at the intersection with Wisconsin Avenue. The roadway is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while officers investigate. 

No other details will be released at this time. Drivers are encouraged to monitor Oak Ridge Police Department’s Nixle Alerts and social media accounts(@OakRidgePolice) for traffic updates and when the road will reopen.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

