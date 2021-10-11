Oliver Springs Fire Department Sent to House Fire Saturday

Dudley Evans

Oliver Springs Fire Department, and mutual aid agencies sent to a mobile home fire Saturday on Breeden Lane in the Marlow Community. Oliver Springs Fire Chief Justin Bailey told us that the call actually was Marlow Fire departments area but his crews were first to the scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. The address was 110 Breeden Lane. There were no injuries reported but the mobile home was a total loss. He said agencies who assisted were of course Marlow Fire Department, Blair Fire Department, and the Oak Ridge Fire Department.  

