OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES “SLOW DOWN TENNESSEE” TO REDUCE SPEEDING-RELATED CRASHES

Brad Jones 9 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

(Oak Ridge, Tenn.) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.” During October 15 – 29, Oak Ridge Police will increase education and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide. The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness.

This year, the Oak Ridge Police Department has seen 710 crashes, 148 of those crashes with injuries and 3 fatalities.

“These numbers are still high, and we are constantly attempting to reduce crashes,” Sgt. Matthew Johnston, Tennessee Highway Safety Office Network Coordinator and Oak Ridge Police Sergeant, said.

Of those crashes, speed was a factor in 17 of them, 10 with injuries reported.

“Every driver should be vigilant to obeying the speed limit. Slowing down is the key to arriving at your destination safely. Speed and distracted driving are major factors in crashes.  Slow down, and make a plan to arrive alive,” Sgt. Johnston said.

The Oak Ridge Police Department will be increasing enforcement during the peak times, and in the areas where officers have seen an increase in crashes. Signage and radar trailers will be deployed in different locations. 

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.

For more information and resources about speeding, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/speeding

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Meet Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, An Oliver Springs “Jewel” for Heritage at the Depot

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN. – Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, former resident and native of Oliver Springs, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: