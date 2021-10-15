Notice of Special Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Roane County Emergency Communications District of Roane County, Tennessee

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Roane County Emergency Communications District of Roane County, Tennessee will meet in open and public session at the 911 Center Administrative Office (4390 Roane State Highway, Rockwood, TN) at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 21, 2021, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it, including the consideration of a resolution authorizing the extension of its $2,703,500 Emergency Communications District Revenue Bond Anticipation Note (Interim Certificates of Indebtedness) (Taxable), the proceeds of which will be used to finance capital improvements to the emergency communication system.

This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8‑44‑101 to 8‑44‑106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

