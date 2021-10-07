Norris City Councilwoman Ryan Resigns from City Council

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin – October 7, 2021

Norris city councilwoman Jill Ryan has resigned from Norris city council. She was voted in in November 2020.

In an email to the Norris Bulletin, Holland said that she is moving to Boston with her husband.

“The time I spent on Norris City Council has been rocky but rewarding,” she said. “It is my fervent hope that whoever fills my spot on the council will continue to investigate options to bring council meetings to everyone through Channel 95 and work to respect and preserve the historic section of Norris–the heartbeat of our town.”

City council will formally accept her resignation during its Oct. 11 meeting, where will they will choose a replacement until the next election (Nov. 2022).

