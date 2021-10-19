Noel Yancy White, Rockwood

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Noel Yancy White, age 77, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.  He was born November 4, 1943, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  He worked for over 17 years at St. Mary’s Hospital as Head Orderly in the Surgical Department.  Noel loved playing the guitar and singing with his friends.  He was also an avid football fan. Preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Noel White; parents, Clontz Yancy White & Mary Magdalene Stout White; siblings, Louise, Freda, Mary. 

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 58 years      Linda Lou White of Rockwood

Son                                      Charles W. White of Rockwood

Daughters                           Debra Justice & husband, Tracy of Oliver Springs

                                            Denise Saunders & husband, Mark of Friendsville

Grandchildren                    Jackson Saunders, Tristian Vann

Sister                                  Becky Rucker & husband, John of Rockwood

Several extended family members and a host of friends                                            

No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Noel Yancy White, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Malvery Virginia Cooper, Rockwood

Mrs. Malvery Virginia Cooper, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: