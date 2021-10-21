Mr. Brad Bunch, Wartburg

News Department 22 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Mr. Brad Bunch, age 49, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home. He was a graduate of Central High School in Wartburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Lorinda Robinson Bunch.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Frankie and Kiana Bunch.

His father: Avery Bunch.

His mother: Patricia Edwards.

And his granddaughter: Gabrielle Bunch.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brad Bunch.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bradley Shane Bunch, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Thomas Lloyd Edwards, Rockwood

Thomas Lloyd Edwards, age 74 of Rockwood, passed away on October 17, 2021, at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: