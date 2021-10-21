Mr. Brad Bunch, Wartburg

Mr. Brad Bunch, age 49, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home. He was a graduate of Central High School in Wartburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Lorinda Robinson Bunch.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Frankie and Kiana Bunch.
His father: Avery Bunch.
His mother: Patricia Edwards.
And his granddaughter: Gabrielle Bunch.
All services will be private.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brad Bunch.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bradley Shane Bunch, please visit our floral store.