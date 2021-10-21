Mr. Brad Bunch, Wartburg

Mr. Brad Bunch, age 49, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home. He was a graduate of Central High School in Wartburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Lorinda Robinson Bunch.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Frankie and Kiana Bunch.

His father: Avery Bunch.

His mother: Patricia Edwards.

And his granddaughter: Gabrielle Bunch.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brad Bunch.

