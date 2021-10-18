Mike Harris, Wartburg

Mike Harris, age 65 of Wartburg, TN passed away suddenly at his home in Wartburg early Friday morning October 15, 2021. Mike was a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church. Those who knew him knew he loved the beach, traveling, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike retired as a Detective from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department. He also worked for the Morgan County Drug Court, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan County EMS, Morgan County Correctional Complex, and Tennessee Valley Authority.



He is proceeded in death by his stepson Timmy Lecomte



Mike is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Judy (Laymance) Harris; son Stephen and wife Lorra Harris, David and wife Heather Harris, stepson Tom and his wife Sarah Lecomte, grandchildren Carson, Cheyenne, Cruze, Maleah, Tinley, Tyson, Owen, and Zoey, brother Barry Harris, parents Willard and Geraldine Harris.



The family will receive friends Monday, October 18, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.



