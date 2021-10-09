Midway Wins Big Over Harriman 33-6

On senior night, south of the river, in the Emerald Forest, the Green Wave of Midway defeated county and region rival Harriman, 33-6, on Friday. It was a night that Midway celebrated their 11 seniors, and a night that they had a “pink out” to show their support for breast cancer awareness as October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Midway started the scoring when they were able to score while only running 2 minutes off the clock, when Emmett Hegland connected with Seth Gordan on a 29 yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good by Sierra Cowell.

Later in the first quarter, Hegland connected on a 6-yard TD pass to Ty Mason on a wheel route that moved the score to 13-0. A penalty moved the extra point back and was missed by Cowell.

After a tremendous kickoff by Cowell, the Blue Devils were backed up inside the 10. A penalty backed them up further when Nasir Stokes broke one through the middle and was off to the races as he out ran everyone to score on a 95-yard rushing touchdown. The Blue Devils went for two and was unsuccessful.

Midway went on to score another touchdown before the half with 1:49 to go when Hegland connected with all-state wide receiver Caleb Goodman on a 40-yard strike. Cowell tacked on the extra point to make it 20-6 at the half.

The third quarter drug along but Midway was able to score just before the end of the quarter when Mason took it in from 14-yards out. Cowell’s extra-point was good.

In the 4th, as Midway was content with running out the clock, Hegland was able to score on a naked bootleg around the left side to take it in from 14-yards out to finish off the scoring, for the final of 33-6.

1234Total
Harriman60006
Midway1367633

Harriman Total of 189 Yards of offense

Passing: 8 of 27, 2 INT 41 yards (Nick Pelfrey)
Rushing: 20 for 148 yards, 7.4 avg, 1 TD
Penalties: 7 for 47 yards
First Downs: 7 (3 run, 2 pass, 2 penalty)
3rd Down Conversions: 3/14
4th Down Conversions: 2/2
Time of Possession: 18:34

Midway total of 419 yards of offense

Passing: 13 of 26, 1 INT, 233 yards, 3 TD (sacked once)(Hegland)
Rushing: 30 for 186, 6.2 avg., 2 TD
Fumbles: 1 / Lost 1
Penalties: 12 for 66 yards
First Downs: 17 (9 run, 7 pass, 1 penalty)
3rd Down Conversions: 6/11
4th Down Conversions: 2/2

Time of possession: 29:26

