Michael Hugh Potter, Oak Ridge

Michael Hugh Potter, age 71, passed away, October 14, 2021, at his home in Oak Ridge. Michael was born on June 5, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa. He grew up with six siblings in Pensacola, Florida. After graduating high school and attending St. Ambrose on a scholarship for music, Michael enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1972. He retired as a Master Sergeant after 22 years of service. Having always had a mind for academics, Michael received a Bachelor of Science from Troy State, along with various associate degrees. For over a decade Michael passionately worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in contract with Oak Ridge Associated Universities, as the senior administrative assistant and webmaster. A jack of many trades, Michael helped create databases, maintained the ATDD website, and assisted in the maintenance of various NOAA sites. Several times Michael jokingly claimed that he would rather die at his desk doing work for NOAA than retire. Michael was always kind, loving, helpful, and put others before himself. Various times he opened his home to people and animals in need.

He never questioned why he should help, rather jumped at any opportunity to provide support however he could. Michael showed his love and kindness without question, always keeping cash on hand in case he saw a stranger in need. His love and kindness were strongly attached to his faith and beliefs in Jesus Christ and his teachings. It did not matter what anyone’s background was, Michael was open and loving to everyone, as he believed that was the most important lesson Jesus could teach us. Everyone who he extended his charity to was considered his family. As a reminder of his faith and kindness got a tattoo of his favorite verses, I Corinthians 13:4-7: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Michael was preceded in death by father, Richard, and brother, Patrick.

Survivors include children, Teresa & Chris; former spouse of 25 years, Dorota; mother, Dolores; siblings, Ann, Cecilia, Mary Teresa, Robert, and Rick; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michael’s honor to his favorite charities: Oak Ridge TORCH at https://oakridgetorch.org/ or the Christian Appalachian Project at https://www.christianapp.org. A service honoring Michael’s life will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge on Friday, November 5, 2021, with Father Bailey Norman officiating.

