Meet Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, An Oliver Springs “Jewel” for Heritage at the Depot

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN. – Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, former resident and native of Oliver Springs, will be the guest speaker for Heritage at the Depot during the annual October Sky Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Known to many as “Aunt Clara”, she recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 28! Mrs. Hughes will reflect on her many memories of living in Oliver Springs and will share stories of her late husband, Freeman Hall, who worked in the “pit pony” coal mines. 

Mrs. Hughes upholds a long list of accomplishments and recognitions. She has been honored and recognized by the Tennessee General Assembly on several occasions, and both the Town of Oliver Springs and City of Oak Ridge. Mrs. Hughes received the honorary title of “Mrs. Tennessee” by Cheryl Brehm, Mrs. Tennessee 2015.

Still very active today, Mrs. Hughes currently resides in Knoxville where she enjoys attending church related activities, baking, gardening and competing in checker games. 

Come out and hear from Aunt Clara, one of Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels!

What: Clara Hall Hughes, Heritage at the Depot– October Sky Festival

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Depot- 610 Walker Avenue in Oliver Springs

Hosted by the Oliver Springs Historical Society, the October Sky Festival is held annually in the heart of downtown. In 1998, the movie “October Sky” was filmed in Oliver Springs centering around the rich history of the coal mines, thus the name of the festival. The events will begin at 10:00 a.m. To learn more about this exciting day, please visit https://octoberskyfestivaltn.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Ex-ORPD, KPD Officer Indicted on Sex Charges

A former officer with both the Oak Ridge and Knoxville Police Departments was recently indicted …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: