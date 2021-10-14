Meet Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, An Oliver Springs “Jewel” for Heritage at the Depot

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN. – Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, former resident and native of Oliver Springs, will be the guest speaker for Heritage at the Depot during the annual October Sky Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Known to many as “Aunt Clara”, she recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 28! Mrs. Hughes will reflect on her many memories of living in Oliver Springs and will share stories of her late husband, Freeman Hall, who worked in the “pit pony” coal mines.

Mrs. Hughes upholds a long list of accomplishments and recognitions. She has been honored and recognized by the Tennessee General Assembly on several occasions, and both the Town of Oliver Springs and City of Oak Ridge. Mrs. Hughes received the honorary title of “Mrs. Tennessee” by Cheryl Brehm, Mrs. Tennessee 2015.

Still very active today, Mrs. Hughes currently resides in Knoxville where she enjoys attending church related activities, baking, gardening and competing in checker games.

Come out and hear from Aunt Clara, one of Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels!

What: Clara Hall Hughes, Heritage at the Depot– October Sky Festival

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Depot- 610 Walker Avenue in Oliver Springs

Hosted by the Oliver Springs Historical Society, the October Sky Festival is held annually in the heart of downtown. In 1998, the movie “October Sky” was filmed in Oliver Springs centering around the rich history of the coal mines, thus the name of the festival. The events will begin at 10:00 a.m. To learn more about this exciting day, please visit https://octoberskyfestivaltn.org.

