MCLinc announces Rotary Club Street Painting Festival sponsorship

MCLinc’s Barry Stephenson, President and CEO, and Michele Sanders, Laboratory Manager, invite everyone to the Street Painting Festival on October 16th at Jackson Square in Oak Ridge.

Materials and Chemistry Laboratory, Inc. (MCLinc), in keeping with its ongoing commitment to education and the community, has announced plans to sponsor the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge’s Street Painting Festival at the Platinum Sponsorship level.

This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, October 16, at Jackson Square, marks the 20th consecutive year for MCLinc’s sponsorship. The festival rain date is set for October 17.

“We are proud to sponsor such a positive event that gives artists of all ages an opportunity to showcase their talent, while honoring the Scarboro 85 and providing funding for scholarships for Roane State students,” said Barry Stephenson, MCLinc President and CEO.

Stephenson, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Roane State Foundation, pointed out that these scholarships are particularly important for adult students who are not eligible for other scholarships established for graduating high school seniors.

“This event promotes local economic growth by helping Roane State students further their education and, in turn, enter the workforce as skilled job candidates,” Stephenson added.

Festival sponsors make a tax-exempt donation to the Roane State Foundation, providing funds for scholarships for Roane State students in Anderson County. Sponsors’ names are assigned to sidewalk squares upon which the artists “paint” pictures with chalk.

There are two ways to give: Online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting or by sending a check to Roane State Foundation at 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

In addition to its continued support of the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival, MCLinc has a long history of giving back to the community, with an emphasis on donations that benefit future generations.

MCLinc is an applied research laboratory, providing expert consultation and specialty laboratory analyses in support of industrial forensics, materials characterization, environmental chemistry, industrial hygiene, uranium chemistry, and process optimization. In addition to standard methodologies, MCLinc offers expert evaluation to determine the most effective analyses for specific challenges, customization of procedures, testing of nontraditional materials, rapid turn-around-time, and explanation of results. MCLinc began its commercial business in 1998 as part of DOE’s reindustrialization program. In 2019, MCLinc relocated from their former home at the East Tennessee Technology Park to a newly remodeled laboratory at 161 Mitchell Road in Oak Ridge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

