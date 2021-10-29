Mary Lou Carter, Clinton

Mary Lou Carter

(February 03, 1954 – October 23, 2021)

The world lost a beloved mother, Mary Lou Carter, age 67 of Clinton on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center, in Oak Ridge. She was preceded in death by her late husband Clarence Carter, parents Martha and Willie Burris.

Mary had a great sense of humor and always had a huge smile. She never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone she met. Mary always shared a good laugh, she was a generous mother, grandmother, and friend to her family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed the outdoors, and always had new a favorite song to sing. We’ll always love you, mom!

Mary is survived by her three children, who made up her entire world,

Trista N. Carter of Clinton; Kent D. Carter of Arlington, VA; and Barry N. Cantrell of Nashville.

Granddaughter – Kennedi G. Carter of Arlington, VA.

Sisters – Betty Mings, and Otella Seeber of Clinton.

Brothers – Jackie Burress, and Steve Burress of Clinton.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 -2:00 pm on Saturday, October 30th at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, the funeral will follow at 2 pm. Her graveside service will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Powell. Holley Gamble Funeral Home oversees all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

