Martha Alice Turpin, Kingston

Martha Alice Turpin, age 74, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.

Alice was a resident of Kingston, and formerly from the Orchard View Community in Oliver Springs.

She worked for Roane Hosiery Mill and later worked as a Clerk for many car lots in Roane County. Alice was of the Baptist faith and took such good care of those close to her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. Turpin and Annie Jo Wallace Turpin; by brothers, Roy Allen Turpin, Herbert Lee Turpin, Clarence Edward Turpin, Charles C. Turpin; by sisters, Mona Faye Turpin, Ida Frances Pride, and Betty Jo Turpin.

Alice is survived by her sister, Sarah Kathryn Turpin of Kingston; special friend, John J. Cooley of Harriman; sister-in-law, Janie Turpin; her nephews, Steve Pride, Mike Pride, Dustin Pierce, all of Oliver Springs and Charlie Turpin of Harriman; niece, Janie Sue Burris of Harriman.



A graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Orchard View Cemetery with Jeff Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 1 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turpin family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

