Marshall Chad Abbott, Rockwood

Marshall Chad Abbott, age 48 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 15th, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on June 22nd, 1973, in Rockwood, TN. He worked in construction and loved antiques, especially tools. He is preceded in death by his sister: Tammy Abbott. He is survived by:

Son: Josh Abbott

Mother: Mary Bolden

Girlfriend and her son: Stephanie Boone and Hayden Boone

Siblings: Susan Blakely

Sherri Lynn Smith

Doug Abbott

Shane Abbott

Mother of his child: Tonya

And numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Marshall Chad Abbott

