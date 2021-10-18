Marshall Chad Abbott, Rockwood

Marshall Chad Abbott, age 48 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 15th, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on June 22nd, 1973, in Rockwood, TN. He worked in construction and loved antiques, especially tools. He is preceded in death by his sister: Tammy Abbott. He is survived by:
Son: Josh Abbott
Mother: Mary Bolden
Girlfriend and her son: Stephanie Boone and Hayden Boone
Siblings: Susan Blakely
Sherri Lynn Smith
Doug Abbott
Shane Abbott
Mother of his child: Tonya
And numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Marshall Chad Abbott