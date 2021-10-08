Marguerite Franks Mitchell, 86

While today we are saddened by her absence, we rejoice that Marguerite Franks Mitchell, born March 12th, 1935, in Jasper, Alabama has joined her heavenly father as she has moved to her glorious heavenly home. She went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 6th, 2021. We are confident she was greeted by the Lord she loved with a “well done my good and faithful servant”. While we had the privilege of being in her presence, she showed us how to live well. If ever a verse described someone, Corinthians 13:4-8 embodied Marguerite, at least as well as can be done this side of glory. She was patient and kind. She did not envy nor did she boast. She was not proud and the thought of dishonoring others never crossed her mind. She was not self-seeking and despite what her children thought, she was not easily angered. Other than a receipt that had a wrong charge, she kept no record of wrongs. She definitely did not delight in evil, choosing instead to rejoice in truth. She always protected, she always trusted, she always hoped. And always, always, until her final breath, she persevered. And oh how she did love. She loved her husband Cebert, her children (Kyle, Sharyn Vincent, and Cindy Fox), her son-in-laws and daughter-in-law (Alan Fox, Greg Vincent, and Kathi Mitchell), her seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her church, her fabulous neighbors, her sisters and brothers, awesome nieces and nephews and so many more. Her capacity for love was tireless and endless. The world could use many more Marguerite Mitchells.

At age 82 Marguerite was still actively substitute teaching, a legacy that sometimes spanned three generations. She and Cebert traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states at least once. She was a great cook and seamstress. She was crafty and creative, winning one of the earliest microwaves when she decided to learn how to decorate cakes and won a contest. She was a great hostess of many dinners and neighborhood Christmas gatherings. She could project manage a large vacation bible school and a huge pot-luck dinner for a church, both at the same time if required. And she was a great den mother. She seemed to do it all, and she did it with excellence.

Today, saddened yet celebrating her new life is her husband of 65 years, Cebert Mitchell. She loved and adored him. She spoiled him. Together, they set the bar high on how a biblical marriage should function. Also of special note is Robbie Tuckness from Aurora, Colorado, her only surviving sibling. Beyond those special folks is a huge contingent of family and friends.

Joining Marguerite in a glorious heavenly reunion is her oldest precious granddaughter, Jessica Fox, her parents, seven brothers and sisters, and many, many special family and friends from over the years. What a wonderful homecoming it must be.

Marguerite, Cebert, and her family would like to give special thanks to La Follette Court Assisted Living for their wonderful care. Also a special shout out to Hospice and Nurse Justin for the tender care and empathy in her final days. Finally, special thanks to the wonderful neighbors of Second Norway Lane who adopted her and cared for her beyond belief. We are forever grateful.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 11 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm. Graveside Service will be at 2:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. All arrangements for the Monday services are being handled by Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 601, Oliver Springs, Tn. 37840 in memory of Marguerite Mitchell. She loved her church.

Marguerite Mitchell, you have shown us how to live well. We love and admire you. Quoting from Proverbs, “Many women do noble things, but you, Marguerite Mitchell, surpass them all.”

