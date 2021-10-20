On October 17, 2021, Margaret Elaine Boruff (70) passed away peacefully with family by her side and tan lines on her feet.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years: Charles, children: Ray and Beth Boruff, Melanie and Chris Lamberson, Jon Boruff and Candi Miller, grandchildren: Samantha and Brandon Carroll, Donavon Boruff, Tia Boruff, Adam Lamberson, and Kayden Lamberson, great-grandchildren: Sophia, Maleia and Zander Carroll, brother: Gary McFarland, special sisters-in-law who became sisters and friends: Theresa Brown McFarland, Linda Hughes, Lisa Lane, Pattie Dunlap, Carolyn Bair, and Missy McFarland, beloved nieces and nephews as well as numerous family members and friends she made along the way.

Margaret was raised in Ninety-Six, South Carolina as the only girl and middle child of a house full of boys. She truly enjoyed learning, making things with her hands, good political debates, or long talks about religious beliefs. Margaret was the one to call when you needed help, advice, or answers to questions that no one knew the answer to – no matter the content. Everyone that knew her, knew she held the answers and was always willing to share her thoughts. Those who knew her well knew that if you were calling her for advice you needed to be ready to hear the truth because she would not lie to you or sugarcoat the situation. She could help you budget your bills, handle your unruly kids, give you a great recipe for dressing and broccoli cornbread, tell you how to make a wreath out of clothes hangers, a purse out of duct tape, old blue jeans, or Kool-Aid pouches, or how to get through a difficult time. For kids in the family, Margaret was a resource for research papers and an editor for homework assignments. The kids always cited an encyclopedia as their reference and smiled at the A on their paper knowing it was Margaret that truly provided their evidence.

Margaret lived through the civil rights movement, 2 wars as a military wife, breast cancer, and 3 kids who gave her a run for her money. She was the mom most kids wished they had, the cool aunt that would check you out of school to hang out, the cousin that would always be there, the sister who would lend a helping hand, and the friend that everyone loved. She loved unconditionally and those she loved never had to wonder how she felt about them.

Her smile lit up the room, her laugh was contagious, and her quick wit was unmatched. Margaret was the life of the gathering and her fierce presence commanded attention. She was known for having a heart for others and was many things to many people. For most, she was looked upon as their second mom- she was the one who helped raise them or just the one that loved them like a mother should. In her final days, she said that everyone that ever met her loved her- once again she was right!

Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers: Donnie, Jimmie, and Ricky McFarland, Sister in laws Wilie Mae Coapman, Jewel Hicks, Faye Boruff, Jeane Barker, Martha McFarland, and her parents Richard and Aretta (Smith) McFarland.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm with services to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. holleygamble.com

Flipflops encouraged for the Celebration of Life service.

