Margaret Corinne Jackson, Rocky Top

Margaret Corinne Jackson, age 78 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on September 27, 2021, at the Parkwest Medical Center. Margaret was born March 27, 1943, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Ruby Smith Miller. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years, Kenneth Leo Jackson, brother John T. Miller, and sister Gladys Miller.

Survivors:
Daughters   Angela Carter and Victor of Manchester, Tennessee

                    Jane Jackson of Sparta, Tennessee

                     Patty Styles and Doug of Lake City, Tennessee

                     Kimberly Jackson of Lake City, Tennessee

                     Connie Bigbie and Francisco of Houma, Louisiana

Sister           Bessie Cox of Norris, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren

15 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the Celebration of Life Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Per Covid 19 Guidelines, Hatmaker Funeral Home recommends that masks be worn to in-person services and visitations.

