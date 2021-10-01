Margaret Corinne Jackson, Rocky Top

Margaret Corinne Jackson, age 78 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on September 27, 2021, at the Parkwest Medical Center. Margaret was born March 27, 1943, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Ruby Smith Miller. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years, Kenneth Leo Jackson, brother John T. Miller, and sister Gladys Miller.

Survivors:

Daughters Angela Carter and Victor of Manchester, Tennessee

Jane Jackson of Sparta, Tennessee

Patty Styles and Doug of Lake City, Tennessee

Kimberly Jackson of Lake City, Tennessee

Connie Bigbie and Francisco of Houma, Louisiana

Sister Bessie Cox of Norris, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren

15 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the Celebration of Life Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Per Covid 19 Guidelines, Hatmaker Funeral Home recommends that masks be worn to in-person services and visitations.

