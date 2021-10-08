Man Faces Charges from Accident Wednesday in Kingston at ORNL

Phaitoon Sean Viryasiri, 47

The Kingston police department Stated that just before 2am officer Sartin, was dispatched to ORNL Federal Credit Union, 1204 N. Kentucky Street, in reference to a suspicious person. He arrived on scene and observed a dark colored Nissan Altima parked behind the bank with a Georgia registration. After giving dispatch the registration number the officer walked up to the vehicle and observed a male in the driver’s seat drinking from a cup. The report stated that he tapped on the window and the male looked at him and had glossy eyes. The male then turned the vehicle off and attempted to put the vehicle in drive. The officer began knocking on the window again and he then turned the vehicle back on and put it in drive and took off at a high rate of speed. At this point officer Sartin informed dispatch that he was taking off and then He heard a crash around the building he observed the vehicle had crashed into a pole guarding the ATM at the Credit Union. The male driving was getting out of the car and began running towards North Kentucky with the officer chasing him. Officer D. Arnold then arrived and gave verbal commands and was able to get the man, identified as 46-year-old Phaitoon Viryasiri, with a Nashville address into custody. The report said that the smell of an alcoholic beverage was coming from his breath. EMS was contacted for Viryasiri’s injuries. Viryasiri was found to be revoked for DUI and was also a habitual offender. The tag from the vehicle came back to a Volkswagen Jetta and was displayed on a 2020 Nissan Altima.

Viryasiri was transported to the hospital by EMS for his injuries.

Viryasiri is charged with driving under the influence, driving on revoked, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while restriction in effect.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Driving Under The Influence 10-07-2021 General Session Humphrey 02-01-2022 $25,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Kingston Police Department KINGSTON – TN0730200 Habitual Traffic Offender 10-07-2021 General Session Humphrey 02-01-2022 $10,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Kingston Police Department KINGSTON – TN0730200 Evading Arrest 10-07-2021 General Session Humphrey 02-01-2022 $5,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Kingston Police Department KINGSTON – TN0730200 Leaving The Scene (Property Damage Only) 10-07-2021 General Session Humphrey 02-01-2022 $5,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Kingston Police Department KINGSTON – TN0730200 Driving On Revoked/Suspended License 10-07-2021 General Session Humphrey 02-01-2022 $10,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Kingston Police Department KINGSTON – TN0730200

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

