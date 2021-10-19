Malvery Virginia Cooper, Rockwood

Mrs. Malvery Virginia Cooper, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at her home. She was born April 22, 1952, in Hazzard, Kentucky. Malvery was of the Baptist Faith and was formerly a Corrections Officer with the Roane County Sherriff’s Office in Kingston, Tennessee. She loved spending time with her family, especially at cookouts and family adventures, and loved her dog “Sparky”. She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest Lee Denny; mother, Nell Turner; step-father, Eston Turner; husband, Raymond E. Cooper; daughter, Sonya Campbell; and siblings, Sophia, Junior, Pat, Laura, Brenda, Jimmy, and Francis.

Survivors include:

Children: Ray Cooper (Jeannie) of AL

Diane Waldo (Tim) of NC

Johnny Cooper (Hope) of AL

Kim Andrews (Joey) of Rockwood, TN

Tammy Miller of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Joshua Cooper, Jared Cooper, Justin Cooper, Hunter Campbell, and Holly Espy, all of AL

Garren Waldo of Spring City, TN; Jonathan Andrews of Kingsland, GA; Jacob Andrews of Rockwood, TN; Blake Miller and Ryan Miller of Rockwood, TN; and Logan Miller of Knoxville, TN

Great Grandchildren: Paisley Campbell, Jackson Cooper, Elliot Cooper, and Brady Cooper of AL

Annalese Whitehead and Braylee Whitehead of Rockwood, TN

Siblings: Debbie Steele of Rockwood, TN

Joe Denny of OH

Johnny Gilmore of MT

Connie Miller of IN

Roger Denny of AL

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Ernie Willis officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

