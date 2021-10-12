Macy Jordan Miller, 27, Harriman (Formerly of Rockwood)

Macy Jordan Miller, age 27 of Harriman, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 8th, 2021, in North Carolina. He was born on April 12th, 1994, in Knoxville, TN. He attended Rockwood High School, although MEC was where he spent the majority of that time. He proudly served in the US Army National Guard with the 278th. He completed his training to be a combat medic at Fort Sam Houston. He pursued many career paths in things he enjoyed most because he was always ready for a new adventure. He enjoyed being a leader, teacher, cooking, and caring for others. He made a lasting impression on everyone he encountered, always trying to make friends. He was the definition of a true friend because he was always there and treated everyone equally. He never hesitated to give anyone the time of day, loved to make people laugh, and would randomly quote movies or comedians. He was a charming, intelligent, hilarious, spontaneous, and truly wonderful soul. He had a knack for nicknames and loved his “Mouse” and “Chuck” more than anything in the world. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Linda Howe; and cousin: Torre Goldston. He leaves to cherish his memory:

Children: Millie J. Miller

Charlie G. Miller

Mother of his children: Emily Miller

Grandmother: Doreen Miller

Parents: Kimberly Howe, Samuel Miller

Siblings: Joey Colyer, Marcus Dylan Miller, Dalayna Miller, Trevor Miller, and Dalton Ward

Aunt: Janet Goldston (Jeff)

Uncles: Mark Howe

Jonathan Howe

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 14th, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A celebration of life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Chaplain Matt Gaskins officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Macy Jordan Miller.

