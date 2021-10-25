Lois Margaret Jump Davis, Mossy Grove

Lois Margaret Jump Davis, born December 24, 1931, to Will and Edith Jump of the Mossy Grove community, went to be with her Lord on October 22, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack Davis; daughters Cindy (Jimbo) Bunker and Susan (Joey) Williams; grandchildren: Lindsey Hicks, Jackson Williams, and Edye-Ann Williams; great-granddaughter, Lauren Hicks; sister, Molly (Bob) Steffes; sister-in-law Gayle (Doug) Gray; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Will and Edith Jump; grandson, Aaron Hicks; brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Mary Jump; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lola (Bill) Ruffner and Mabel (Roy) Robinson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Billie (Tommy) Woods, Clayton (Mona) Davis, Calvin (Bobbie) Davis, and Alvin Davis.

Lois loved her church family at Mossy Grove Baptist Church, where she was saved and baptized in 1944. She found great satisfaction in her job as a bookkeeper at Roane Farmers Co-op where she made many life-long friends. After her retirement, she devoted her entire life to selflessly caring for her family, participating in her church mission craft group, and spending time with her precious friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 25, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mossy Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 7:00 with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. The graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Mossy Grove Baptist Church. A special thank you to Dr. Dwight Willett and the staff at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois Davis of Mossy Grove, please visit our floral store.

