Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas, Rockwood

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas, age 59, passed away suddenly at home in Rockwood on Friday, October 1st, 2021. She loved to read, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the local 818 laborers union. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clyde & Robbie Thomas; Daughter: Kayla Watson

Sisters:                 Donna Wyrick

Linda Eaton

Aunt:                   Dorothy J. Fox

Grandchildren:  Abby Watson, Kyleigh Watson, Jaycee Watson, and Kaylen McClure

Nieces:                 Cheryl Taylor, Lisa Chancey, and Jackie Wyrick

Nephew:              Mike (Michelle) Lloyd

Great-Nephew: Austin Lloyd

Great-Niece:       Brayleigh Buckner

Special Friend:  Frankie Schubert

And many cousins and friends

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Rev. Charles Milligan and Dr. David Lord officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow her mother’s, Robbie Thomas service immediately before in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas.

About News Department

Check Also

Judy Alexander, Oak Ridge

Judy Alexander of Oak Ridge “passed on” October 11, 2021. Judy was Oak Ridge’s first woman …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: