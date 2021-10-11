Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas, Rockwood

Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas, age 59, passed away suddenly at home in Rockwood on Friday, October 1st, 2021. She loved to read, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the local 818 laborers union. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clyde & Robbie Thomas; Daughter: Kayla Watson

Sisters: Donna Wyrick

Linda Eaton

Aunt: Dorothy J. Fox

Grandchildren: Abby Watson, Kyleigh Watson, Jaycee Watson, and Kaylen McClure

Nieces: Cheryl Taylor, Lisa Chancey, and Jackie Wyrick

Nephew: Mike (Michelle) Lloyd

Great-Nephew: Austin Lloyd

Great-Niece: Brayleigh Buckner

Special Friend: Frankie Schubert

And many cousins and friends

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Rev. Charles Milligan and Dr. David Lord officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow her mother’s, Robbie Thomas service immediately before in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas.

