Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas, Rockwood

Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas, age 59, passed away suddenly at home in Rockwood on Friday, October 1st, 2021. She loved to read, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the local 818 laborers union. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clyde & Robbie Thomas; Daughter: Kayla Watson
Sisters: Donna Wyrick
Linda Eaton
Aunt: Dorothy J. Fox
Grandchildren: Abby Watson, Kyleigh Watson, Jaycee Watson, and Kaylen McClure
Nieces: Cheryl Taylor, Lisa Chancey, and Jackie Wyrick
Nephew: Mike (Michelle) Lloyd
Great-Nephew: Austin Lloyd
Great-Niece: Brayleigh Buckner
Special Friend: Frankie Schubert
And many cousins and friends
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Rev. Charles Milligan and Dr. David Lord officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow her mother’s, Robbie Thomas service immediately before in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lisa Michelle “Missy” Thomas.