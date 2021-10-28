Linda Sue Rains “LaLa” Beeler, 72

Linda Sue Rains “LaLa” Beeler, age 72, went to be with the Lord, October 27, 2021. Linda was a former longtime member of Royce Baptist Church and an active member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she loved working in the children’s department and teaching Sunday School to the kids. She cared for many children in her home over the years and was the owner of LaLa’s Daycare. One of Linda’s many accomplishments in life was being a Polio survivor. She was diagnosed as a young child and was treated at the Warm Springs Foundation. Linda also worked at K-25 as a keypunch operator.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert L. Beeler; parents, Charles & Lou Ella Rains; and sister, Peggy Winton.

Survivors include daughters, Amy Rigney and husband, Bryan and Amanda Beeler; grandchildren, Ronnie & Rena Rigney; brother, Rev. Kenneth Rains, and wife, Connie; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and loved ones. The family wishes to extend special thanks to all the family and dear friends who helped with Linda’s care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Beech Park Building Fund at 1085 E Tri County Blvd, Oliver Springs, TN 37840 or at https://www.beechparkchurch.com/give. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, November 1, 2021, at Beech Park Baptist Church. A celebration of Linda’s life will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. Robbie Leach to officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Sue Rains “LaLa” Beeler please visit our Tribute Store.

