Linda Sue Mason, 73

On a cold, blustery winter-like day in December of 1947, LINDA SUE MASON made her debut into the hearts and lives of her parents, the late Frank & Lillian Mason. She became the little sister of Judy and a few years later, the big sister of Jenny.

Growing up in Knoxville, she met & fell in love with her 1st husband Haskell ‘Pete’ Breeden. Their happy marriage produced 2 wonderful children, Veronica Breeden Crawley, and the late Roger William Breeden. After Haskell passed, she was lucky enough to have found the love of the rest of her life, Floyd Eubanks, who preceded her in death in 20217.

Linda was born on Wednesday, December 17, 1947, in Knoxville, TN, and passed surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. In addition to her parents Frank & Lillian, her husbands Haskell and Floyd, her son Roger, she was preceded in death by her nephew Destry Young.

Linda Mason Breeden Eubanks is survived by her loving and devoted daughter Veronica & husband Bryan Crawley. Her grandchildren Joy Parker, Mason and McKenzie Breeden, and Rebecca Crawley. A very special & spoiled rotten great-granddaughter Aubree Andrew. Sisters Judy Young and Jenny Epperson. Daughter-in-law Tabitha Ward Breeden. And special friends Philip & Carol Knox and Calvin & Susie Harris.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Roane Medical Center who cared for Linda.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Eubanks family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Mason (Mason) Eubanks, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

