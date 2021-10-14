Linda Diane Thomason, 69

Linda Diane Thomason, age 69, passed away on October 3, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born on August 23, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia. She enjoyed being a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Thomason, Jr. and Patricia Edna Ripley.

She is survived by:

Sons:                                     Mark Hood of Harriman, TN.

Larry Hood of Woodstock, GA

Grandchildren:                  Kayla Crisp, Crystal Hood, Janelle Hood, Samantha Lee, and Austin Hood.

Niece:                                   Michelle Thomason

Nephew:                              Lou Thomason

Also survived by three great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Linda Diane Thomason.

