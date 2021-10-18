Linda Ann Arp Carter, Rockwood

Linda Ann Arp Carter, age 65, of Rockwood passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. She was born September 13, 1956, in Knoxville and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Linda was a 1975 graduate of Roane County High School. She worked for many years at the Walmart in Rockwood as a cashier. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Kingston Chapter. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James L. Carter; parents, John Arp, Jr and Lucille Arp; brother, Jack Arp.

SURVIVORS

Brother Don B. Arp and wife, Kathleen of Kingston

Sister Patricia A. Jewell of Kingston

Sister-in-law Phyllis Arp of Oliver Springs

Special Friends Denise and Brian McKinney of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hands of Mercy Enterprises of Roane County, 421 Devonia Street, Harriman, TN 37748. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

