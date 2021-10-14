Lewis Hubert Spivey, Harriman

Mr. Lewis Hubert Spivey, 93, of Harriman, died October 12, 2021. He was born November 8, 1927, graduating from Harriman High School in 1947. Major events in his life included two degrees – Bachelor and Masters – from the University of Tennessee; serving in the U.S. Army Andit Agency 1953-1955; employment with Burlington Industries in Greensboro, NC, 1955-1958; and employment with Union Carbide/Martin Marietta, Oak Ridge, 1958-1988. After retirement, he became a Harriman historian and columnist concerning Harriman’s history, 1989-2013. He was baptized into Jesus the Christ on June 4, 1939, and was a loyal member of Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1960. There he served as Sunday School Superintendent from 1961-1989 and lay reader from 1982-2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Hopkins (Hop) and Hettie Elizabeth Hooker Spivey, sister Dorothy Mae Spivey Robinson and husband Doras Alfred Robinson, and great-nephew Andrew Hurst Walker.

He is survived by his niece Barbara Robinson Walker Miles and husband Fredrick Wayne Miles, great-niece Deborah Collins Walker, great-nephew Joshua Robinson Walker and wife Dayna Sadler Walker, and three great-great nephews: Taylor Hurst Walker and wife Rachel Schwepfinger Walker, Matthew Robinson Walker, and Nathan Baker Walker.

He will lie in state at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1658 Roane State Highway, in Harriman, at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 17, followed by funeral service at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Michael M. Miller officiating. Internment will follow at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Harriman United Methodist Church.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Spivey family.

