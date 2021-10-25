Leon Jones, 75

News Department 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Leon Jones, age 75, passed away peacefully, October 18, 2021. He was a member of Haven Chapel United Methodist Church.

Leon was preceded in death by parents, Charlie & Anna Mae Jones; sisters, Ruth Walker and Lilian Stewart, and niece, Barbara Ann Philpot.

Survivors include devoted wife, Loretta Jones; children, Earl Pittman, Lionel Williams, Jeff Wilkerson, Vanessa Mayberry, and Ebony Moore; sisters-in-law, Anna Twitty, Ellen Toy, and Angela Kaye Wilson; niece, Phyllis Young; nephew, Kenny Johnson; numerous grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leon Jones please visit our Tribute Store.

About News Department

Check Also

Carol Ford, Clinton

Carol Ford age 77 of Clinton, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: