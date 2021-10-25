Leon Jones, 75

Leon Jones, age 75, passed away peacefully, October 18, 2021. He was a member of Haven Chapel United Methodist Church.

Leon was preceded in death by parents, Charlie & Anna Mae Jones; sisters, Ruth Walker and Lilian Stewart, and niece, Barbara Ann Philpot.

Survivors include devoted wife, Loretta Jones; children, Earl Pittman, Lionel Williams, Jeff Wilkerson, Vanessa Mayberry, and Ebony Moore; sisters-in-law, Anna Twitty, Ellen Toy, and Angela Kaye Wilson; niece, Phyllis Young; nephew, Kenny Johnson; numerous grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

