Lenice Olean Honeycutt Ellison, Spring City

Lenice Olean Honeycutt Ellison, age 90 of Spring City, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Rockwood. She was born on January 8th, 1931, in Westel, TN. She loved to take care of her family, often cooking, and doing anything she could for them. She worked at the Rockwood Hosiery Mill from the age of 14 until she was 67. She is preceded in death by her parents: George & Sarah Honeycutt; Husband: Claude Jack Ellison; and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by:

Son: Garry Ellison

Granddaughters: Lisa Kaminski

Angie Wheeler

Denise Ray

6 great-grandchildren

5 great-great-grandchildren

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 29th, 2021, from 11:00-1:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Wayne Mullins officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lenice Olean Honeycutt Ellison.

