Late Night Call to Rescue Squad to a Stranded Couple on the Water

The Roane County Rescue Squad was paged out last night by 911 dispatch just after midnight, to retrieve an elderly couple who called 911 and stated they were stranded in their boat on the Little Emory River, out of gas, and unaware of their whereabouts. After about an hour a Roane County Deputy was able to locate the couple along the shoreline near Chandler Lane, North of Harriman. The Rescue squad was able to bring the couple back to their vehicle at the Webster Pike boat ramp around 1am. No injuries were reported to the couple but they were a bit damp and chilly according to dispatch.

