Larry Milton McCain, Kingston

Mr. Larry Milton McCain, age 72, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 25, 2021, at his home. He was born June 12, 1949, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. He was formerly employed at the U.S. Department of Energy Martin Marietta’s K-25 plant and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He died the way that he lived his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jimmy McCain; and wife, Patricia McCain.

Survivors include:

Fiancé’ and Friend: Patricia Mallory of Knoxville, TN

Best Friend: James “J.J.” Dickson of Oak Ridge, TN

Very Special Friends: Christina Bondaug of Knoxville, TN

Joyce Strickland of Dickson, TN

And several other friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled at this time.

