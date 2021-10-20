Larry Junior Sims, Oakdale

Larry Junior Sims, age 73 of Oakdale passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Larry was a Christian and was a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church in Harriman. He loved hunting and all sports. He especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendon and Clementine (McCoy) Sims;

Sisters, Sue Hall, Judy Cofer, and Cathy Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Davis) Sims of Oakdale;

Sons, David and Michael (Crystal) all of Oakdale;

Daughter, Crystal Graham (Anthony) of Rocky Top;

Brothers, Mike Sims (Flonnie) of Ringgold, GA and Steve Sims of Oliver Springs;

Grandchildren, Makayla Graham and Morgan and Gracie Sims;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members, and good friends.

Larry chose cremation and a family gathering to celebrate his life is being planned.

To leave a note for Larry’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LARRY JUNIOR SIMS, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

